Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,156 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after purchasing an additional 679,474 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,353,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $95,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,623.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,376,000 after acquiring an additional 450,709 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31,846.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after acquiring an additional 426,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $221.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.28 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

