ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

