Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 555 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 44.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Gartner by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Gartner Stock Up 1.7 %

IT stock opened at $513.48 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.27 and a 1-year high of $535.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.34 and its 200 day moving average is $472.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,899 shares of company stock worth $24,959,886. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.