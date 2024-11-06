Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 311,523 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $45.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

