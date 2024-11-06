Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.26 billion $97.61 million -12.33

Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -121.51% -53.18% -23.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 244 1021 2153 64 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital competitors beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

