iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IYH stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

