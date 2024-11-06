Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

