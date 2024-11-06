754 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.16.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $319.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

