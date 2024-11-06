Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Stock Position Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 793,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 77,955 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 507,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

DPG opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

