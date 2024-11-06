Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 953 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 35.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IQVIA by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $212.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.20 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

