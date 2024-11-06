Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.