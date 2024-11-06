Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 7,843 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1,322.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,524,000 after buying an additional 59,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 414,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 20.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MLI opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,860. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

