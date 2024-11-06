Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 71.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in MSCI by 43.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $588.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $631.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

