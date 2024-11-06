First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Navient were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navient by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

NAVI stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

