American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

