Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,861,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $349.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $355.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

