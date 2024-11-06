Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

ZBH opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.