Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 256.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Block by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity at Block

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at $17,125,895.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.