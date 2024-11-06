Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 256.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Block by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48.
Insider Activity at Block
Analyst Ratings Changes
SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.