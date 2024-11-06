iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 54,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.