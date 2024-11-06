Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

