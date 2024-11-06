Wheels Up Experience (UP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 6.6 %

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.