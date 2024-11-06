New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,469,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 72.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 213.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NFGC opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $442.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12.

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

