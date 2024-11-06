Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.86 Million Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,792 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.63% of CleanSpark worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 534,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 215,124 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 653,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Macquarie started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

CleanSpark Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. On average, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $250,003. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

