Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,367 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $415.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.74 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

