Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $2,520,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 37.31, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

