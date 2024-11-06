Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 36,112 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.