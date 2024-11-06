Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of KE worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 12,022.8% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,494,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,935 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

