Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.50% of NuScale Power worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 1,984.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $134,496.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,222. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

