Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,905 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.63% of Trinity Capital worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 527.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,022,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,800,466.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,111.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,159 shares of company stock valued at $207,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $787.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.30%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

