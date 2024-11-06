GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,135.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,169.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 935,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,428,000 after buying an additional 862,078 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 998.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 910.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 894.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,751,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,182 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average is $156.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.