Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $54,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 1.3 %

Exelon stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.