Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. Sells 9,039 Shares

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $729,537.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,227.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after buying an additional 201,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 270,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KTB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

