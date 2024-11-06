Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.67% from the stock’s current price.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

