Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,166,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 7,848.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 418,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 413,322 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,743,000 after acquiring an additional 236,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Copa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,781,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Copa by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

