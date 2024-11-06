Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 1,726 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brandi Galvin Morandi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $908.99 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $872.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 159.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

