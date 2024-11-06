Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Shares of LSCC opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

