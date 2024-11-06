Robert W. Baird Boosts Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target to $205.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $186.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.50. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $163.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40.

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

