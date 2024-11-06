Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE OXY opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $71.18.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
