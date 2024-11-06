Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.95 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.