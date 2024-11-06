New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.66 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Woodward worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 68.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Woodward by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 100.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

