Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $209,000. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.79 and a 1 year high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

