New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 865,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after purchasing an additional 617,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.0 %

HPE opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

