New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of CACI International worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CACI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $520.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.70.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $564.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $314.06 and a 52 week high of $570.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

