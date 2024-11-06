New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

