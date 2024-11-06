Financial Survey: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 17 1 0 2.00 Regions Financial 1 6 11 0 2.56

Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus target price of $53.12, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $25.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Regions Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $4.62 billion 1.66 $680.00 million $4.39 11.85 Regions Financial $9.15 billion 2.36 $2.07 billion $1.77 13.34

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.09% 13.89% 0.88% Regions Financial 18.78% 12.60% 1.30%

Summary

Regions Financial beats Zions Bancorporation, National Association on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments. The company offers commercial and small business banking services to small- and medium-sized businesses, such as commercial, industrial, and owner-occupied lending and leasing; municipal and public finance services; depository account and cash management services; commercial and small business cards; merchant processing services; corporate trust services; and correspondent banking and international lending services. It also provides capital markets and investment banking services, including loan syndications, foreign exchange services, interest rate derivatives, fixed income securities underwriting, advisory and capital raising, commercial mortgage-backed security conduit lending, and power and project financing; and commercial real estate lending services consisting of term and construction/land development financing for commercial and residential purposes. In addition, the company offers retail banking services comprising residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, installment consumer loans, depository account services, consumer cards, and personal trust services; and wealth management services consisting of investment management, fiduciary and estate, and advanced business succession and estate planning services. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

