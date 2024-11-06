US Bancorp DE Purchases 922 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

