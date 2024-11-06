Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mobile Infrastructure to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million -$25.12 million -1.21 Mobile Infrastructure Competitors $1.36 billion -$109.78 million 42.16

Mobile Infrastructure’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Mobile Infrastructure Competitors -338.67% -2.43% -0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mobile Infrastructure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure Competitors 281 1381 1257 45 2.36

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure competitors beat Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

