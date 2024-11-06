New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

NYSE:BIO opened at $374.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.12 and a twelve month high of $376.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

