US Bancorp DE Sells 1,535 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,264,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 253,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after buying an additional 120,325 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

