Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after buying an additional 1,379,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $198,409,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,159,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PNW opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
